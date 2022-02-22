Left Menu

Biden condemns Putin's recognition of Ukraine breakaway regions

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 03:44 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 03:44 IST
U.S. President Joe Biden condemned on Monday a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as he spoke to world leaders following the latest developments in the crisis.

"Biden strongly condemned Russian President Putin’s decision to purportedly recognize the “independence” of the so-called DNR and LNR regions of Ukraine," on a call with Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskiy, the White House said.

He discussed with France's Emmanuel Macron and Germany's Olaf Scholz "how they will continue to coordinate their response on next steps", according to another statement.

