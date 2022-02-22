Left Menu

Sanjay Raut working on Sharad Pawar's agenda, wants to replace Uddhav Thackeray as CM: Maharashtra BJP chief

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is working on agenda given to him by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to replace Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister.

Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrakant Patil on Monday claimed that Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut is working on agenda given to him by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar to replace Uddhav Thackeray as the Chief Minister. Addressing the media here, Patil said, "As per our analysis, Sanjay Raut working on the agenda given to him by Sharad Pawar, as Uddhav has completed 2.5 years as CM. They want to remove him and as they can't make Supriya Sule CM directly, Sanjay Raut will be made CM which ultimately will be like Sule as CM."

Lok Sabha MP and Nationalist Congress Party leader Supriya Sule is Sharad Pawar's daughter. Notably, after the Maharashtra Chief Minister had remained absent from the State Assembly on its first day of winter session due to health issues, Patil had said that Uddhav Thackeray should hand over his charge to someone else till he gets well.

Taking a dig at the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in the state, Patil had also alleged that Uddhav Thackeray does not trust anyone in his government adding that the Chief Minister should give charge to his son and state minister Aaditya Thackeray and if he does not, then he does not trust him as well. (ANI)

