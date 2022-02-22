Ukraine president 'urgently' preparing address on Russia

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said he was "urgently" preparing an address in the early hours of Tuesday on Russia's recognition of Russian-backed separatist regions as independent.

Zelenskiy tweeted that he was also planning to speak to Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and European Council President Charles Michel after earlier speaking to U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Separately, Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said Ukraine had requested an urgent meeting of the United Nations Security Council "due to Russia's illegal actions".

