U.S. casts doubt on Biden summit with Putin, eyes new sanctions Tuesday -official
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:26 IST
- Country:
- United States
U.S. President Joe Biden's agreement in principle to meet President Vladimir Putin may be off after Russia declared two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent on Monday, and the United States will announce further measures, likely sanctions-related, on Tuesday, a senior administration official said.
The official, speaking to reporters on a conference call, said the United States would continue to pursue diplomacy with Moscow over Ukraine "until the tanks roll."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
PSL: Shadab Khan shines as Islamabad United thrash Karachi Kings
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday