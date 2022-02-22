UK PM Johnson tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy that Russian invasion a real possibility within hours

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy a Russian invasion was possible within hours or days and Britain would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine and announce sanctions on Russia.

"Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelenskiy that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days" Johnson's office said following a call between the leaders after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

"He told President Zelenskiy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow. The Prime Minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian Government."

