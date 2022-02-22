Left Menu

UK PM Johnson tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy that Russian invasion a real possibility within hours

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 04:29 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 04:29 IST
UK PM Johnson tells Ukraine's Zelenskiy that Russian invasion a real possibility within hours
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelenskiy a Russian invasion was possible within hours or days and Britain would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine and announce sanctions on Russia.

"Outlining his grave concern at recent developments in the region, the Prime Minister told President Zelenskiy that he believed an invasion was a real possibility in the coming hours and days" Johnson's office said following a call between the leaders after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

"He told President Zelenskiy that the UK had already drawn up sanctions to target those complicit in the violation of Ukraine's territorial integrity, and that those measures would come into force tomorrow. The Prime Minister also said he would explore sending further defensive support to Ukraine, at the request of the Ukrainian Government."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
2
State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

State senator scrutinised after photos of female aide found

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global
4
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022