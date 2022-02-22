Russia has destroyed peace efforts but we won't give up any of our land, Zelenskiy says
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of wrecking peace talks and ruled out making any territorial concessions in an address to the nation in the early hours of Tuesday morning. Zelenskiy said Ukraine was committed to peace and diplomacy after Russia formally recognized two Russian-backed separatist regions as independent on Monday evening.
The president said Ukraine was expecting "clear and effective" steps from its allies to act against Russia and called for an emergency summit of the leaders of Ukraine, Russia, Germany and France.
