U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies -White House
Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:25 IST
The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send "peacekeeping" forces there, the White House said on Monday.
“We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today," a White House spokesperson said. "We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement.”
