Left Menu

U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:25 IST
U.S. to announce sanctions against Russia Tuesday in coordination with allies -White House
  • Country:
  • United States

The United States will announce new sanctions against Russia on Tuesday in response to Moscow's decision to recognize two breakaway regions of Ukraine as independent and send "peacekeeping" forces there, the White House said on Monday.

“We plan to announce new sanctions on Russia tomorrow in response to Moscow’s decisions and actions today," a White House spokesperson said. "We are coordinating with allies and partners on that announcement.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022