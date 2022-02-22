Left Menu

Bihar Deputy CM slams Tejashwi Yadav for his comment on BJP, says he should look within himself

Taking a dig at Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav over 'shaking hands with BJP' remark, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that former chief minister has been arrested in connection with the fifth fodder scam and Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country, adding that RJD chief should look within his own character before making such a statement about BJP.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 22-02-2022 08:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 08:46 IST
Bihar Deputy CM slams Tejashwi Yadav for his comment on BJP, says he should look within himself
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tarkishore Prasad (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Taking a dig at Lalu's younger son Tejashwi Yadav over 'shaking hands with BJP' remark, Bihar Deputy CM Tarkishore Prasad said that former chief minister has been arrested in connection with the fifth fodder scam and Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country, adding that RJD chief should look within his own character before making such a statement about BJP. "CBI court has given its verdict on the fifth fodder scam case. We Indians have faith in the judicial system of our country. Before giving any statement about BJP, Tejashwi Yadav should look within himself," said Tarkishore.

After a CBI court on Monday sentenced former Bihar Chief Minister Lalu Prasad Yadav to five years imprisonment in the fifth fodder scam case and imposed a fine of Rs 60 lakh on him, the RJD chief claimed that his father was targeted because he refused to shake hands with the BJP. "If Lalu Ji would have shaken hands with the BJP then he would have been called Raja Harishchandra. But he is fighting against RSS-BJP. Hence, he is facing imprisonment. We'll not get scared with this", said Tejashwi Yadav on conviction of his father and the former Chief Minister of Bihar.

"People of Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are watching the way the BJP is treating Lalu ji. The people of UP will give an answer in the elections," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

