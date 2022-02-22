Immoral to drag convict's family in terror case: Hannan Mollah on 2008 Ahmedabad blast case

A day after Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath claimed that the father of a convict in the 2008 Ahmedabad blast case is an active Samajwadi Party worker, All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) General Secretary Hannan Mollah on Monday said it is immoral to drag culprit's family in the case and called it an attempt to put allegations on opposition party for political benefits. He also lashed out at the Chief Minister for not fulfilling any of his promises in the past five years.

Speaking to ANI, Mollah said, "It is disgusting to put this kind of allegations. If someone committed a crime a few years ago, then it is not the right way to connect his entire family, parents, with him in the case. Whoever is the culprit was caught, and got the punishment. But it is not right to punish his entire family and run a campaign." "This is the way of the RSS and a ploy to take political advantage during Assembly elections. Adityanath himself did not fulfil even a single promise that he had made in the last five years. He is an expert in telling lies. So there is no need to pay attention to his allegations," he added.

On July 26, 2008, as many as 21 bomb blasts had rocked Ahmedabad within a span of 70 minutes, leading to the death of 56 people and injury of over 200. The Islamic militant group, Harkat-ul-Jihad-al-Islami, had claimed responsibility for the attacks. A special court in Gujarat on Friday pronounced the death sentence to 38 out of 49 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blast case.

Reacting to the verdict, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister claimed that a convict's father is an active Samajwadi Party worker in this bomb blast case. "A Gujarat court has convicted 38 people in Ahmedabad blasts case. Of these, eight have a connection with Azamgarh. Father of one of the convicts is an active Samajwadi Party worker. The SP chief Akhilesh Yadav should give clarification and apologize," Adityanath said. (ANI)

