Left Menu

PM Modi to address election rallies in Manipur, UP

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address election rallies in Manipur's Imphal and Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 09:38 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 09:38 IST
PM Modi to address election rallies in Manipur, UP
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday will address election rallies in Manipur's Imphal and Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich. Last week Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls and promised host of 'freebies' while focusing on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Among the BJP's top promises are two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries of the state. Free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college-going girls of the state. Girls from EWS and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme. Manipur will go to the polls in two phases on February 28 and March 5.

Amid the ongoing Assembly election in Uttar Pradesh, BJP has intensified its campaigning for the fourth, fifth, sixth, and seventh phases of the election. Home Minister Amit Shah will also hold roadshows today in the Raniganj, in Koraon, and in the western, northern, and southern parts of Prayagraj. Along with this, Home Minister may also campaign in Prayagraj (Gangapar).

National President JP Nadda will be campaigning in Prayagraj's western, North and South parts of the metropolis today. The seven-phased Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh commenced on February 10. As voting for 172 of 403 seats of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has been completed in the first three phases, another 60 constituencies will go to the polls in nine districts in the fourth phase.

Polling for subsequent phases will take place on February 23, 27, and March 3 and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022