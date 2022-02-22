Left Menu

TN urban local body polls: Counting of votes underway

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections are underway in various parts of the state.

ANI | Coimbatore (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-02-2022 10:46 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 10:46 IST
Counting of votes underway at GCT College, Coimbatore (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Counting of votes for Tamil Nadu urban local body elections are underway in various parts of the state. The EVMs from strong rooms across the state have been brought to the counting centres.

The Urban Local Body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. The voting for the urban local body elections was held in a single phase.

In October 2016, the elections were scheduled but were postponed in the wake of the Madras High Court's direction. Subsequently, a host of developments, political and administrative, contributed to the delay. There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

