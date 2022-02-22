Left Menu

'Public welfare government' can never promote capitalism: Varun Gandhi

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Friday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over privatization of banks and railways stating that a 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:24 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:24 IST
BJP MP Varun Gandhi (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Varun Gandhi on Friday took a veiled jibe at the Centre over privatization of banks and railways stating that a 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism as it creates economic inequality. Taking to Twitter, the BJP MP said that the only privatization of banks and railways will make 5 lakh employees unemployed.

"Only privatization of banks and railways will make 5 lakh employees 'forcefully retired' i.e. unemployed. With every job that ends, the hopes of lakhs of families are lost. A 'public welfare government' can never promote capitalism by creating economic inequality at the social level," he said. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2021-22 announced that two public sector banks would be privatized as part of the government's disinvestment target to generate Rs 1.75 lakh crore. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

