Left Menu

Civic polls: Advantage DMK, counting of votes underway in TN

The ruling DMK is leading in a string of urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu as counting of votes began on Tuesday for the just concluded civil polls.Out of the total 1,374 corporation wards in the state, DMK has so far won 57 and the main opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2022 11:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 11:54 IST
Civic polls: Advantage DMK, counting of votes underway in TN
  • Country:
  • India

The ruling DMK is leading in a string of urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu as counting of votes began on Tuesday for the just concluded civil polls.

Out of the total 1,374 corporation wards in the state, DMK has so far won 57 and the main opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8. The DMK's allies Congress has won 7 and CPI(M) 2, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

In municipalities (total ward member seats 3,843), the DMK has bagged 248 and AIADMK 79 and others 53. As regards town panchayats, the AIADMK has won 354 wards and the DMK 1,251. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 and counting of votes started at 8 AM in the state in over 200 centres.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022