Civic polls: Advantage DMK, counting of votes underway in TN

The ruling DMK is leading in a string of urban local bodies across Tamil Nadu as counting of votes began on Tuesday for the just concluded civil polls.

Out of the total 1,374 corporation wards in the state, DMK has so far won 57 and the main opposition AIADMK 7 and others 8. The DMK's allies Congress has won 7 and CPI(M) 2, according to the Tamil Nadu State Election Commission.

In municipalities (total ward member seats 3,843), the DMK has bagged 248 and AIADMK 79 and others 53. As regards town panchayats, the AIADMK has won 354 wards and the DMK 1,251. Urban civic polls were held on February 19 and counting of votes started at 8 AM in the state in over 200 centres.

