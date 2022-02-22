Manipur: Crowds gather in Imphal ahead of PM Modi's rally

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) supporters on Tuesday gathered at Imphal's Luwangsangbam sports complex ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally. Last week Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) had released its election manifesto for the 2022 Manipur assembly polls and promised host of 'freebies' while focusing on the protection of territorial integrity and preserving the rights of the indigenous people of Manipur and its rich culture.

Among the BJP's top promises are two free LPG cylinders to be provided annually to all the PM Ujjwala beneficiaries of the state. Free scooty would be provided to all meritorious college-going girls of the state. Girls from EWS and backward sections will be provided with an incentive of 25,000 under the Rani Gaidinliu Nupi Maheiroi Singi Scheme. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5, and the counting will be held on March 10. (ANI)

