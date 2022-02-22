Left Menu

DMK takes massive lead in TN urban local body polls

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) is leading with 281 wards in town panchayats while the party is ahead on 98 wards in municipalities.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 22-02-2022 12:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 12:50 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
A DMK transgender candidate Ganga has won from ward 37 of Vellore Municipal Corporation (VMC). In VMC, DMK has won 14 wards, AIADMK and Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) 4 wards each, Amma Makkal Munnettra Kazhagam (AMMK) 1 and independent candidates have won three wards.

The urban local body elections in Tamil Nadu were held on Saturday for 12,607 posts in 21 corporations, 138 municipalities, and 490 town panchayats. There are 57,778 candidates contesting for 12,607 posts. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

