Left Menu

Vijayan slams UP counterpart over Kerala CM's remark

Reacting to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala a couple of weeks ago, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the remark by his UP counterpart is politically motivated and it is not right to compare a State with other states.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:02 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:02 IST
Vijayan slams UP counterpart over Kerala CM's remark
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Reacting to UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's statement on Kerala a couple of weeks ago, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that the remark by his UP counterpart is politically motivated and it is not right to compare a State with other states. Speaking at the Kerala Assembly, CM Vijayan said, "It is a politically motivated statement by UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. I believe it is not right to compare one state with another."

While reacting to the CPI-M MLA AN Shamseer queries in the Assembly, the CM said that leaders such as Akhilesh Yadav have said that Kerala and UP cannot be compared. He further said, "NITI Aayog has ranked Kerala as a top performer in the overall health performance."

Ahead of the first phase of UP elections, which was scheduled on February 10, the UP CM had cautioned the voters that "the state would turn into Kerala, West Bengal or Kashmir if they make a mistake". (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022