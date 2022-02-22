Russia's Putin has chosen confrontation over dialogue -UK minister
Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:16 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine show he has chosen confrontation with the West over dialogue, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.
"We've always preferred dialogue and still continue to do so but it's clear from President Putin's actions that he has chosen confrontation over dialogue," Javid told BBC TV.
