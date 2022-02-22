Left Menu

Russia's Putin has chosen confrontation over dialogue -UK minister

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:22 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:16 IST
Sajid Javid (File photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions towards Ukraine show he has chosen confrontation with the West over dialogue, British health minister Sajid Javid said on Tuesday.

"We've always preferred dialogue and still continue to do so but it's clear from President Putin's actions that he has chosen confrontation over dialogue," Javid told BBC TV.

