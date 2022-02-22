Putin orders Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions

President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence ministry to despatch Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree published early on Tuesday after he said Moscow would recognise their independence.

Putin earlier signed decrees to recognise the two breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic -- as independent statelets defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill off long-running peace negotiations.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)