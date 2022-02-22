Left Menu

Putin orders Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in eastern Ukraine's breakaway regions

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:42 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:34 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
President Vladimir Putin ordered his defence ministry to despatch Russian forces to "perform peacekeeping functions" in eastern Ukraine's two breakaway regions, according to a decree published early on Tuesday after he said Moscow would recognise their independence.

Putin earlier signed decrees to recognise the two breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic -- as independent statelets defying Western warnings that such a step would be illegal and kill off long-running peace negotiations.

