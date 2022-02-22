Left Menu

Vote for BJP as this election will decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJPs double-engine government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation.

PTI | Imphal | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:50 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:44 IST
Vote for BJP as this election will decide Manipur's future for next 25 years: Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the BJP's ''double-engine'' government has laid strong a foundation for Manipur for the next 25 years.

Addressing an election rally in Imphal, Modi said the stability and peace achieved in the last five years have to be made permanent, urging the people of the Northeastern state to re-elect the BJP government.

''Last month, Manipur completed 50 years of its formation. During this period, the state witnessed several governments and their works. But after decades of Congress rule, Manipur got only inequality,'' he said.

In the last five years, BJP's ''double-engine'' government has worked with sincerity for the development of Manipur, he said, adding that ''you saw both good governance and good intention''.

Through hard work ''we have laid a strong foundation for the next 25 years'', the prime minister said.

''This election will decide the future of Manipur for the next 25 years,'' he said.

Modi called upon the first-time voters of the state to press the button for 'Lotus' -- the BJP's election symbol, stating that they have become an important part of the government's agenda.

''The stability and peace which were established in the last five years, it has to be made permanent,'' Modi said.

To achieve this, it is absolutely necessary to have a BJP government in the state, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022