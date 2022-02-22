Left Menu

Goa’s chief electoral officer seeks report over violations in ballot paper voting during Assembly polls

PTI | Panaji | Updated: 22-02-2022 13:57 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 13:57 IST
Goa’s chief electoral officer seeks report over violations in ballot paper voting during Assembly polls
  • Country:
  • India

Goa's Chief Electoral Officer has sought reports from the returning officers of both districts and director general of police (DGP) in connection with the alleged violations reported during ballot paper voting for the legislative Assembly elections held on February 14, an official said on Tuesday.

Talking to PTI, Chief Electoral Officer Kunal said North and South Goa district returning officers and the DGP were on Monday asked to submit a report within three days about the alleged violations reported during ballot paper voting for service voters.

The election for all the 40 Assembly constituencies of Goa was held on February 14 and the vote counting will take place on March 10.

The Congress had filed a formal complaint alleging that BJP leaders were trying to influence service voters, who would be casting their vote through ballot paper. The party had also named a police sub-inspector, who was allegedly asking voters to cast their votes in his presence on behalf of the ruling party, it was stated.

Apart from the complaints raised by political parties, the polling authority had also noticed certain violations in ballot paper voting, the official said.

The coastal state had recorded 78.94 per cent voting on February 14.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022