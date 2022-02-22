Left Menu

North-east is growth engine of India, says PM Modi in Manipur rally

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for "making fun of the culture of the North-eastern states". He said that the North-eastern states for the BJP if the growth engine for the country.

ANI | Imphal (Manipur) | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:07 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:07 IST
North-east is growth engine of India, says PM Modi in Manipur rally
Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets and greets BJP supporters in Manipur. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday slammed Congress for "making fun of the culture of the North-eastern states". He said that the North-eastern states for the BJP if the growth engine for the country. While addressing the election rally in Manipur's Heingang, Prime Minister slammed the Congress leaders for making make fun of the culture of Northeast India.

"Congress leaders come to Manipur and make big claims but make fun of the dresses and culture of Northeast India in other states. Congress divided Manipur between hills and valleys and played politics over it. They never worked on developing and improving connectivity in the region." He further said that the NDA government believes that the northeast region is the growth engine for India.

PM Modi said that decades of Congress rule in Manipur resulted in inequality. "The BJP government has made the impossible possible. Every region of Manipur has had relief from bandhs and blockades. Congress, on the other hand, had made bandhs and blockades the main feature of Manipur. The BJP government has written a new chapter of change for Manipur, taking everyone forward. The youth has given up arms and is coming forward to lead the development surge," he added.

The next phase of voting in Manipur is scheduled for March 5, and the counting will be held on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022