UK PM says Russia 'bent on full invasion' of Ukraine -BBC

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a emergency national security meeting on Tuesday that Russia's Vladimir Putin seems to be "bent on full scale invasion" of Ukraine, the BBC's political editor reported.

Laura Kuenssberg added that the first "barrage of economic sanctions" would be set out in the House of Commons around 1230 GMT. Johnson was chairing a meeting of the national security committee early on Tuesday.

