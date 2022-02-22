Hanuman temple on Lucknow-RaeBareli highway popular among politicians

A landmark for drivers, a centre of faith and the first pit stop for politicians, the Churuva Hanuman Mandir on the busy Lucknow-RaeBareli national highway is a must-visit spot for many.

Located a few hundred metres from the toll plaza, this 90-year-old temple dedicated to Lord Hanuman has been the pit stop for a number of prominent political leaders, be it Indira Gandhi or present Defence minister Rajnath Singh, who bow before the deity before moving further.

''The temple is located in Churuva village of RaeBareli district, from where it has derived its name. The temple was built by my grandfather Mahadev Prasad Awasthi after he saw Lord Hanuman in his dreams. ''The bond between the God and his devotees only grew stronger with every passing day, and today people from different walks of life visit the temple, and pay their obeisance,'' Chandramani Awasthi, a priest at the Churuva Hanuman Mandir, told PTI.

Be it the leaders of various political leaders, judges, cricketers, many seek benevolence of Lord Hanuman, Awasthi said.

The priest said veteran BJP leaders such as Kalraj Mishra and Rajnath Singh have visited this place a number of times.

''Since the days of Indira Gandhi, her family members too have been visiting this place. Both Rajiv Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have visited the temple,'' he said.

At present, there are three priests (including Awasthi), who carry out the day-to-day work of the temple.

In the summer month of 'Jyestha' (as per the Hindu calendar), a mela is organised, and a large number of devotees throng the temple during May-June.

Like in the past, the ongoing UP poll battle is seeing a string of politicians rushing to the 'lucky' temple. People come here with their wishes, and come back again to say thanks to the Lord after their wishes are fulfilled, Awasthi said.

''Now, whose electoral wishes are fulfilled by Lord Hanuman, and on whom he will eventually smile, will be known to one and all only on March 10,'' he said.

Among the recent visitors to the temple include Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav who paid obeisance in December. SP spokesperson and MLC Sunil Singh Sajan said, ''Party chief Akhilesh Yadav started the seventh leg of the Samajwadi Vijay Yatra in December after visiting the Hanuman temple in Churuva in Bachhrawan assembly constituency, and sought blessings of Lord Hanuman.'' Both Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi never forget to stop at the temple on their way to Amethi and RaeBareli.

In January 2018, after becoming the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi had visited the temple while on his way to Amethi from Lucknow during a two-day tour.

In September, Priyanka Gandhi began a two-day tour of her mother's parliamentary constituency by making her first pit stop at the Hanuman temple, and offered prayers.

UP Congress spokesperson Ashok Singh, who moves to various cities in the state during the election period, said, ''Whenever, I go to RaeBareli or Amethi, I try my best to stop at the temple for a while, offer prayers and then move on.'' Taxi driver Manoj Upadhyay who plies frequently on the Lucknow-RaeBareli road said, ''The Churuva Hanuman Mandir is an indication that the toll plaza is only a few hundred metres away.'' Resident of Lucknow's Nigoha area, Sushil Kumar Kashyap said that whenever he gets time in a week, he visits the temple and comes back ''refreshed'' from there.

Mitthu Lal, a resident of Bachhrawan said that he and his family members go to the temple quite often, and they make sure that they visit the temple at the time of the mela.

Samajwadi Party candidate from Bachhrawan (SC) assembly constituency Shyam Sundar told PTI, ''As soon as I got the ticket, the first thing which I did was to go to Churuva Hanuman Mandir, and offer prayers.

''I am confident that this time 'Sankat Mochan' (Lord Hanuman) will smile on me, and I will get an opportunity to serve the people of the state.'' Congress candidate Sushil Kumar Pasi said that this time, people are looking for a change, and with the blessings of Hanuman jee, ''change will take place''.

