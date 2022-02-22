Putin will find he has 'gravely miscalculated' -UK's Johnson
Vladimir Putin will find he has "gravely miscalculated" if Russia invades Ukraine, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding that Moscow appeared to be bent on a full scale invasion.
Johnson chaired a meeting of Britain's national emergency security committee early on Tuesday.
"I think that the tragedy of the present situation is that President Putin has surrounded himself with like-minded advisors who tell him that Ukraine is not a proper country. And I think that he is going to find that he has gravely miscalculated," Johnson told reporters after the meeting.
