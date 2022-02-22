PM expresses grief over Himachal mishap, announces aid
Rs two lakh each from Prime Ministers National Relief Fund PMNRF would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced Rs two lakh each as relief to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in an explosion at a factory in Himachal Pradesh.
At least seven people were killed and 12 others sustained burn injuries in the explosion in the factory in Una district where firecrackers were being made, a senior district official said. ''Rs two lakh each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) would be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the tragic factory mishap in Himachal Pradesh. Rs. 50,000 would be given to the injured,'' the prime minister said on Twitter.
Modi also condoled the loss of lives in the explosion.
''I express my deepest condolences to the families of those who have lost their lives in this accident,'' he said on Twitter.
The prime minister also wished a speedy recovery to those injured in the accident.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
