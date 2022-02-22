Russia says it is not yet discussing military bases in eastern Ukraine- RIA

A deputy Russian foreign minister said Moscow was not yet talking about setting up military bases in eastern Ukraine, but that two draft treaties would allow it to do so and that Russia would be ready to act if needed, the RIA news agency reported.

The official, Andrey Rudenko, made the comment as Russian lawmakers were set to discuss and vote on friendship treaties with two breakaway Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent on Monday.

