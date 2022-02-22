Russia says it is not yet discussing military bases in eastern Ukraine- RIA
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 14:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 14:36 IST
- Country:
- Russia
A deputy Russian foreign minister said Moscow was not yet talking about setting up military bases in eastern Ukraine, but that two draft treaties would allow it to do so and that Russia would be ready to act if needed, the RIA news agency reported.
The official, Andrey Rudenko, made the comment as Russian lawmakers were set to discuss and vote on friendship treaties with two breakaway Ukrainian regions which President Vladimir Putin recognised as independent on Monday.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit
France's Macron flies to Moscow in bid to ease Ukraine tensions
Ukraine to discuss 'unfair' German military hardware stance with foreign minister
Biden, Germany's Scholz to stress unified front against any Russian aggression toward Ukraine