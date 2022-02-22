Double engine govt of BJP building Ram temple, says Yogi Adityanath

Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday wondered if Congress could have built Ram temple, saying it's now being constructed because of the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the state.

ANI | Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:00 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:00 IST
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday wondered if Congress could have built Ram temple, saying it's now being constructed because of the double engine government of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the Centre and the state. Addressing a public rally at Bikapur in Ayodhya, he said, "Could Congress have constructed Ayodhya's Ram Temple? Could the Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) have done it? Could 'babua' (Akhilesh yadav of the Samajwadi Party) have done it? Will those, who fired at Ram bhakts, would have built it? Will those, who locked Ram Temple, would have built it? Who is building it?. It's the double engine government of the BJP."

Attacking the SP chief, he said, "Samajwadi Party is with terrorists. They don't want the state to develop. the BJP's double engine government is working to establish a 'Ram Rajya'. The BJP will give a strong and stable government in the state." Voting for the remaining three phases of the seven-phase UP elections will take place on February 27, March 3, and 7. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

