Gujarat Congress former spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar joined the BJP along with his supporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and said he has joined the ruling party without any expectations.He had quit the Congress on February 17, claiming that the party, where he spent 37 years, sidelined him for a long time.On Tuesday, Parmar, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat party unit president C R Paatil and other senior leaders at the state BJP headquarters Kamalam in the capital city.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:19 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:19 IST
Guj: Ex-Cong spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar joins BJP
Gujarat Congress' former spokesperson Jayrajsinh Parmar joined the BJP along with his supporters in Gandhinagar on Tuesday and said he has joined the ruling party without any expectations.

He had quit the Congress on February 17, claiming that the party, where he spent 37 years, sidelined him for a long time.

On Tuesday, Parmar, along with his supporters, joined the BJP in the presence of Gujarat party unit president C R Paatil and other senior leaders at the state BJP headquarters 'Kamalam' in the capital city. ''I spent 37 years in the Congress. Despite facing adverse conditions, I had worked with total commitment for the party. For me, politics is a means to serve the people,'' Parmar said addressing the BJP leaders and workers. ''I am not joining the BJP with an expectation of getting something in return. I have joined the BJP to fill up what's missing,'' he asserted.

Paatil welcomed Parmar into the BJP and said he will be given a suitable post in the party if he is not interested in fighting elections.

''Many senior BJP leaders were of the opinion that we should take Parmar in the party fold. Parmar told me clearly that he did not have any expectations and doesn't want to fight elections. But, there are many other positions in the party. Now, the party will decide about his next responsibility,'' Paatil said.

Parmar, known for his aggressive approach during TV debates, resigned from the Congress claiming the organisation sidelined him for a long time and that the party had become a ''personal property'' of some select leaders who cannot even win polls.

He had claimed that though he was not offered any ''respectable position'' in the party organisation matching his calibre and was deliberately sidelined for the last 10 years, he never complained and remained committed all these years.

Parmar had also mentioned that though he sought a ticket from Kheralu Assembly seat of Mehsana during the Assembly elections in 2007, 2012, 2017, and 2019 (bypoll), the Congress did not consider him worthy for it.

