Japan and German premiers talk on Ukraine situation - Kyodo

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:20 IST
Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida Image Credit: ANI
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with his German counterpart about the situation in Ukraine, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.

Japan earlier said it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialized nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

