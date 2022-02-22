Japan and German premiers talk on Ukraine situation - Kyodo
Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:25 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:20 IST
- Country:
- Japan
Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida held telephone talks with his German counterpart about the situation in Ukraine, Kyodo news agency reported on Tuesday.
Japan earlier said it stood ready to join the United States and other G7 industrialized nations in slapping sanctions on Russia, should President Vladimir Putin order an invasion of Ukraine.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukraine
- German
- Russia
- Kyodo
- United States
- Vladimir Putin
- Fumio Kishida
- Japan
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UK foreign minister may visit Russia on Feb.10 - RIA
Russia links U.S. nuclear arms talks to security demands - report
Sports News Roundup: Olympics-Ice hockey-Canada beat Russians in the chaotic delayed game wearing masks; Olympics-Nordic combined-Women still frozen out in Olympic anomaly and more
UK Foreign Secretary Truss to visit Russia on Thursday
Japan lodges protest against Russia over upcoming firing drills near South Kurils