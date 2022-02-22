Kerala opposition stages walkout over Lokayukta Amendment Act

Opposition in Kerala Assembly on Tuesday staged a walkout after Speaker M V Rajesh rejected the request for an adjournment motion to discuss Lokayukta Amendment Act. Opposition member Sunny Joseph brought an adjournment motion demanding discussion on the amendments made to Lokayukta Act recently.

While speaking in the Assembly, state Law Minister P Rajeev said, "No power has been removed from the Lokayukta Act. Section 14 of the Lokayukta Amendment act was not common with similar laws in other states. That is why it has been amended. The issue is sub-judice and it can not be discussed. Adjournment motion can bring only at the time of presentation of the bill." Speaker rejected the permission following which the Opposition staged a walkout. Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan alleged that four cases are pending against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. They tried to make the major amendments in the Lokayukta Act to protect the interests of the Chief Minister, added Satheesan.

"Fear has gripped the Chief Minister and hence the government put forward this amendment. Our problem is that now it seems there is no mechanism to prevent corruption in Kerala. The Governor was not ready to address the House," Leader of Opposition said. The Budget session of the Kerala Assembly will be held in two parts, from February 18 to February 24, and from March 11 to March 23. (ANI)

