Left Menu

Russia's Lavrov questions Ukraine's right to sovereignty - Ifax

"If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents ... is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples," he was quoted as saying. He accused Ukraine of being out of line with that since 2014 when a Moscow-backed president was overthrown in Kyiv and replaced by a pro-Western leader, prompting Russia to annex Ukraine's peninsula of Crimea and back an insurgency in its eastern regions.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 22-02-2022 15:52 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 15:45 IST
Russia's Lavrov questions Ukraine's right to sovereignty - Ifax
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Tuesday questioned whether Ukraine had a right to sovereignty because he said the government in Kyiv did not represent the country's constituent parts, the Interfax news agency reported. "If we talk about the principle of sovereignty and territorial integrity, one of the key documents ... is the Declaration on Principles of International Law concerning Friendly Relations among Peoples," he was quoted as saying.

He accused Ukraine of being out of line with that since 2014 when a Moscow-backed president was overthrown in Kyiv and replaced by a pro-Western leader, prompting Russia to annex Ukraine's peninsula of Crimea and back an insurgency in its eastern regions. "I don't think anyone can claim that the Ukrainian regime, since the 2014 coup d'état, represents all the people living on the territory of the Ukrainian state," Lavrov was quoted as saying.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022