EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds and sanction hundreds of people, official says

Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The European Union is discussing banning trade in Russian state bonds and sanctioning hundreds of people, an EU official said on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.

Separately, a senior EU diplomat told Reuters EU ambassadors were "unanimously in favour" of sanctions on Russia. The envoys will meet again later today to consider the details and political endorsement, the diplomat said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

