EU may ban trade in Russian state bonds and sanction hundreds of people, official says
Reuters | Brussels | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:32 IST
- Country:
- Belgium
The European Union is discussing banning trade in Russian state bonds and sanctioning hundreds of people, an EU official said on Tuesday, after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops into breakaway regions of eastern Ukraine.
Separately, a senior EU diplomat told Reuters EU ambassadors were "unanimously in favour" of sanctions on Russia. The envoys will meet again later today to consider the details and political endorsement, the diplomat said.
