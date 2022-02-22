Left Menu

Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut pay tributes to MP Mohan Delkar

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and his senior party colleague Sanjay Raut on Tuesday paid tributes to former MP Mohan Delkar on the latters first death anniversary at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.Delkar, a seven-time MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Marine Drive area of Mumbai last year.Delkar had been a member of both the Congress and BJP at different times in his political career.

PTI | Silvassa | Updated: 22-02-2022 16:56 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 16:56 IST
Dadra and Nagar Haveli: Shiv Sena leaders Aaditya Thackeray, Sanjay Raut pay tributes to MP Mohan Delkar
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray and his senior party colleague Sanjay Raut on Tuesday paid tributes to former MP Mohan Delkar on the latter's first death anniversary at Silvassa town in the Union Territory of Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu.

Delkar, a seven-time MP from the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabha constituency, had allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself at a hotel in Marine Drive area of Mumbai last year.

Delkar had been a member of both the Congress and BJP at different times in his political career. In the 2019 general election, he won as an Independent candidate from Dadra and Nagar Haveli, a Scheduled Tribe (ST) reserved seat.

In the bypolls held in October last year, Delkar's wife Kalaben won as a Shiv Sena candidate.

Delkar's family had organised a condolence meet at their residence in Silvassa town on Tuesday.

''Can’t believe that it's been a year since my father left all of us. He was an able and popular leader of this region. Both Aaditya Thackeray and Sanjay Rautji have personally come to mourn his death. I believe that my father's blessings will always remain with us,'' Delkar's son Abhinav said.

Thackeray said a probe into Delkar's death is underway and the Shiv Sena will give justice to his family.

''Sanjayji and I have come here to share the Delkar family's grief. We have a family-like relationship with the Delkars. Hence, we will be here whenever they think of us. Delkarji was a brave leader. We all will fight for justice and giving a poll ticket to Kalaben was also a step towards ensuring justice,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022