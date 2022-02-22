Left Menu

Need tough leader for difficult times: PM Modi

PTI | Bahraich | Updated: 22-02-2022 17:34 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 17:16 IST
Need tough leader for difficult times: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said when turmoil in prevailing in the world, India needs to be stronger and for difficult times, a tough leader is needed.

Addressing an election rally in Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, Modi also predicted the BJP's win the Assembly polls. The BJP is all set to hit a four in the Assembly polls, he said.

Hitting out at the rivals, Modi said in the name of ''garibi hatao" and Samajwad (socialism), they looted the country.

He questioned the ''silence'' of opposition parties over the court verdict in the Ahmedabad blasts case, saying the country has come to know who were helping them (terrorists).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

