As COVID-19 cases dip, night curfew set to go in MP, says CM
The Madhya Pradesh government announced that night curfew would be lifted from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now.
- Country:
- India
The Madhya Pradesh government announced that night curfew would be lifted from the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in view of the decline in COVID-19 cases.
''The situation of coronavirus infection in the state is under control now. COVID-19 positivity rate has come down to less than 1 per cent. Keeping these circumstances in view, night curfew is being lifted from today midnight," Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan's office said in a tweet on Tuesday afternoon. He, however, said people must adopt COVID appropriate behaviour despite withdrawal of curbs, adding that they must not be ''careless'' while celebrating Holi, Rangpanchami and other upcoming festivals.
Night curfew was enforced in December last year amid a rise in cases due to the Omicron variant. All other pandemic curbs imposed in the state have already been withdrawn.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Holi
- COVID
- Omicron
- Rangpanchami
- Shivraj Singh
ALSO READ
China locks down city on Vietnam border as COVID cases rise
Honduran president tests positive for COVID
Hong Kong to report daily record of 610 new COVID cases -TVB
Hong Kong to report daily record of 610 new COVID cases -TVB
India's daily COVID-19 cases drop below 1 lakh mark after one month, reports 83,876 new infections