Russian action in Ukraine may be precursor to invasion, UK PM's spokesman says
Russia's decision to formally recognise two breakaway regions of Ukraine and send troops there may be a precursor to invasion, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's spokesman said on Tuesday. Britain welcomed Germany's decision to halt the certification of the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the spokesman said.
"We believe that Russia's actions overnight could well be a precursor to a full-scale invasion, but clearly we want to continue to pursue any diplomatic avenues that exist, and we'll be speaking to other world leaders," the spokesman said.
