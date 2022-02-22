Maha women panel objects to politics over Salian's death

Maharashtra State Commission for Women (MSCW) chairperson Rupali Chakankar on Tuesday disapproved of what she called politics over the death of celebrity manager Disha Salian.

Talking to media persons here, Chakankar said, “It is very regrettable that politics is being played over the death of a woman (Salian). The Malwani police have already conducted primary investigation into the case and now we are waiting for their report. The report will decide the further course of action.'' She said it is unfortunate that a few people are trying to defame Salian, who briefly handled publicity for the late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

''The commission has not served any notice (to politicians over their statements) to anyone, but we will decide the future course of action only after receiving the police's report,'' she added.

Earlier in the day, family members of Salian said politicians are maligning her name by questioning the circumstances surrounding her death in 2020.

Days earlier, Union minister and BJP leader Narayan Rane had addressed a press conference where he had alleged foul play in the death of Salian.

After Rane's claim, the MSCW on Monday issued a notice to the Mumbai police directing them to file a reply in the next two days.

Maharashtra BJP president Chandrakant Patil has said the truth behind Salian's death will come out after March 7.

Salian, 28, allegedly committed suicide by jumping from a high-rise building in suburban Malad on June 8, 2020, six days before Rajput, 34, was found hanging in his apartment in suburban Bandra.

On Tuesday, Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar and a member of the MSCW visited the residence of the Salian family in Dadar in central Mumbai.

