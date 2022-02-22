Left Menu

UK PM says it's time to brace for next stages of Russia's plan for Ukraine

Reuters | London | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:54 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:13 IST
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson (File pic) Image Credit: ANI
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was time to brace for the next possible stages of Russian President Vladimir Putin's plan for Ukraine after Moscow deployed Russian forces into two breakaway regions in the east of the country.

"The House should be in no doubt that the deployment of these forces in sovereign Ukrainian territory amounts of a renewed invasion of that country," he told the House of Commons, the lower house of parliament.

"We must now brace ourselves for the next possible stages of Putin's plan. The violent subversion of areas of eastern Ukraine by Russian operatives and their hirelings, followed by a general offensive by the nearly 200,000 Russian troops gathered on the frontiers at peak readiness to attack."

