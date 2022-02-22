Left Menu

Britain has more sanctions in reserve for Russia over Ukraine - Johnson

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was vital for London to hold further powerful sanctions in reserve to impose on Russia if it pursues further action in Ukraine. in view of what President (Vladimir) Putin may do next," Johnson told parliament. "We want to stop Russian companies from being able to raise funds in sterling or indeed in dollars ...

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday it was vital for London to hold further powerful sanctions in reserve to impose on Russia if it pursues further action in Ukraine. "It is absolutely vital that we hold in reserve further powerful sanctions ... in view of what President (Vladimir) Putin may do next," Johnson told parliament.

"We want to stop Russian companies from being able to raise funds in sterling or indeed in dollars ... We want them to stop raising funds on UK markets and we want to strip away the veil that conceals the ownership of property in this country."

