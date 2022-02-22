U.S top diplomat in Ukraine says Putin's statements are 'delusional'

The top ranking United States diplomat in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions threatened the global order and were based on "delusional" statements.

"We all heard the speech President Putin delivered yesterday. His outrageous statements about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people were delusional, reflecting a warped vision reminiscent, not of a global leader, but of Europe's worst authoritarians," Kvien said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)