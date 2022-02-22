U.S top diplomat in Ukraine says Putin's statements are 'delusional'
Reuters | Lviv | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:47 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:47 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
The top ranking United States diplomat in Ukraine, Kristina Kvien, on Tuesday said Russian President Vladimir Putin's actions threatened the global order and were based on "delusional" statements.
"We all heard the speech President Putin delivered yesterday. His outrageous statements about Ukraine and the Ukrainian people were delusional, reflecting a warped vision reminiscent, not of a global leader, but of Europe's worst authoritarians," Kvien said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ukrainian
- Ukraine
- Putin
- United States
- Russian
- Vladimir Putin
- Europe
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Rouble recovers to 3-wk high vs dollar, Putin-Macron talks in focus
L&T, Microsoft team up for cloud computing, infra services
Macron heads to Moscow to help east tensions over Ukraine
Ukraine to raise 'unfair' weapons issue during German minister's visit
Kremlin expects no decisive breakthrough from Putin-Macron meeting