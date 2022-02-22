Left Menu

Germany could send more troops to NATO's eastern flank -defence minister

Reuters | Updated: 22-02-2022 18:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 18:51 IST
Germany could send more troops to Lithuania and other countries on NATO's eastern flank after Russia formally recognised two regions of Ukraine as independent, Defence Minister Christine Lambrecht said on Tuesday. "It is clear that we need to apply stricter deterrence measures," Lambrecht told a joint news conference with her Lithuanian counterpart in Rukla military base.

"I want to underscore that we are ready to send more troops, land and air. We are ready to send more troops also to Lithuania and signal that we are together with partners and we are a trustworthy partner in a crisis," she said. Germany is now assessing the needs for reinforcements and will make decisions in the near future, Lambrecht said, adding that deployments would not be limited to Lithuania.

