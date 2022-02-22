Debt, corruption and crime have increased during BJP-led govt's time in Haryana: Hooda

Former Haryana chief minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Tuesday said that debt, corruption and crime have increased in the tenure of the BJP-led government in the state.

He also expressed strong objection to the changes in the Haryana Domicile Rules, saying they will cause huge loss especially to those in the scheduled castes (SC) and other backward class (OBC) categories.

The reserved categories will have to face a much tougher competition for employment than before, Hooda said after chairing a meeting of the State Congress Legislature Party here.

''Debt, corruption and crime have increased in the state whereas development has come to a standstill,'' the Leader of the Opposition in the state assembly said.

The meeting discussed in detail the issues of public interest to be raised in the budget session of the Haryana assembly beginning here next month, Hooda said.

Congress MLAs will raise issues like unemployment, damage to farmers' crops due to recent heavy rains, illegal mining, scams and agitation of anganwadi workers, he said.

''We have made the proposals and these issues will be vigorously raised in the House to force the government to respond. The legislature party meeting will be held once again on March 2 in which we would further discuss our strategy for the budget session,” the Congress leader said will talking to reporters.

On the Haryana Domicile Rules, Hooda said that reducing the condition of 15 years for domicile to five years (referring to an earlier decision) is an attack on the rights of the people of Haryana.

''This will especially cause huge loss to SC and OBC category as the reserved categories will have to face a much tougher competition for employment than before,'' he said.

“It will become more difficult for the people of Haryana to find jobs, who are already facing the highest unemployment in the country,'' Hooda said.

He said that by reducing the time period to get domicile of the state ''this government wants to change the demography of Haryana so that the rights of the local people can be curtailed''.

The former chief minister said he was not opposed to people from other states coming to Haryana for business or employment, but it becomes the responsibility of the state government to ensure that the interests of the local people can be protected.

“All the states have made a 15-year rule for domicile to protect the rights of the SC and backward class of their state,” he said.

Hooda also opposed the recent ''steep increase'' in the development charges in areas falling under municipal councils, committees and corporations and termed it as an attack on the basic needs of the common man.

“This decision of the government would make it difficult for the common man to build a home for his family,” he said.

The government should immediately withdraw this decision, Hooda said.

