Report released showcasing achievements of BJP-ruled MCDs in Delhi

Achievements of the three BJP-ruled municipal corporations here were highlighted in a report released on Tuesday in presence of party leaders, including Union minister Meenakshi Lekhi and party's Delhi unit president Adesh Gupta.

Prepared by BJP-affiliated think tank Public Policy Research Centre (PPRC), it noted that the civic bodies, despite facing a crunch of funds, have become the ''face of local governance'' by addressing issues like sanitation, education, health, converting 'waste to wonder' and COVID-19 prevention and preparedness.

'Karm Nishth Delhi Muncipal Corporation' report highlighted the achievements of the municipal corporations in the last one decade, noting how they have played a vital role in ''transforming'' lives in the national capital, PPRC director of Sumit Bhasin said.

''The corporations have been able to serve the people, despite the AAP-led Delhi government's failure to transfer the funds to paralyse their effectiveness,'' Gupta claimed.

Lekhi, who is the New Delhi MP, called upon party leaders and workers to spread word about the good work of the three municipal corporations that has been highlighted in the report. Party MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe said the MCDs have achieved a lot with regards to good governance as they have strived hard to enhance the ease of living and the standard of living of Delhi citizens.

BJP MPs from Delhi Ramesh Bidhuri, Parvesh Sahib Singh Verma, Hans Raj Hans and Guatam Gambhir noted that the civic bodies did ''commendable work'' despite limited resources but their achievements are unknown to the people because they are unable to spend on advertisements.

Leader of Opposition in the Delhi Assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri said the BJP MPs should work for direct transfer of funds to the municipal corporations so that they their functioning is not hampered due to ''obstructions'' created by the Delhi government.

