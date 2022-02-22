Polish deputy PM says sanctions on Russia should include Putin
Polish deputy prime minister Jaroslaw Kaczynski said European Union sanctions on Russia should include President Vladimir Putin and gas pipelines Nord Stream 1 and Nord Stream 2.
Sanctions should also be imposed on Russia's financial institutions and their participation in the financial clearing system, Poland's rulling party leader told reporters in Warsaw Tuesday.
