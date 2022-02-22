Left Menu

U.S. welcomes Germany's halt to Nord Stream 2 pipeline -White House

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:13 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:13 IST
The United States has been in close consultations with Germany and welcomes its announcement halting the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, the White House said on Tuesday.

President Joe Biden "made clear that if Russia invaded Ukraine, we would act with Germany to ensure Nord Stream 2 does not move forward," White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki tweeted. "We have been in close consultations with Germany overnight and welcome their announcement. We will be following up with our own measures today."

