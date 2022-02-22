As Goa awaits poll results, Cong, GFP oppose BJP govt's police recruitment plan

The Congress and the Goa Forward Party on Tuesday demanded that the Election Commission halt the police recruitment drive planned by the Pramod Sawant government in the coastal state, which had seen Assembly polls on February 14. Results are set to be declared on March 10 along with that of polls in four others states, including Uttar Pradesh.

The demand was made by Goa Congress chief Girish Chodankar, who wrote to the chief electoral officer (CEO), and GFP general secretary Durgadas Kamat, both of whom claimed such a recruitment process would violate the model code of conduct in place here.

''We are reasonably given to understand that the police department is in the process of commencing the very controversial recruitment process by seeking permission from the Election Commission of India,'' Chodankar said in his letter.

“It is a known fact the state police department is always under the pressure of and working under dictates of the Home Minister and the Chief Minister of Goa,'' he added.

He said the EC should not give permission for the recruitment process, which should ideally start only after a new government is in place.

