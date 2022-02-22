Left Menu

Cong leaders meet Karnataka Governor seeking Minister Eshwarappa's dismissal

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 22-02-2022 19:20 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 19:20 IST
Cong leaders meet Karnataka Governor seeking Minister Eshwarappa's dismissal
  • Country:
  • India

A delegation of Congress leaders on Tuesday met Karnataka Governor Thaawar Chand Gehlot and submitted a memorandum seeking the dismissal of Minister K S Eshwarappa and that he be booked for sedition over a statement on the national flag.

Congress leaders and legislators led by Leader of Opposition in the Assembly Siddaramaiah, Leader of Opposition in the Legislative Council B K Hariprasad, marched from Vidhana Soudha to the Raj Bhavan to submit their memorandum to the Governor.

''For five days we have staged a protest in the assembly, today the house has been adjourned, so we met the Governor and submitted him a memorandum. We hope that the Governor will dismiss him (Eshwarappa). If he is not dismissed, we will go to the people's court and explain to the people of the state, his shameless act of insulting the national flag,'' Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said, the Governor told us he will look into the matter and will take necessary action.

Congress legislators had been staging 'day-and-night' protests, whereby they spent the night inside the Assembly, and staged demonstrations from the well of the House during the day, thereby disrupting the proceedings, demanding Eshwarappa's resignation from Thursday.

Recently, Eshwarappa had claimed 'Bhagwa dhwaj' (saffron flag) may become the national flag some time in the future and the same may be hoisted on the Red Fort then.

He however, had said the tricolour is the national flag now, and it should be respected by everyone.

Terming Eshwarappa's statement as deliberate, Siddaramaiah said it is an insult to the national flag and an ''unpardonable offence''.

''He is a senior Minister, he has been in the cabinet since 2006, such a person with mal-intention has insulted the national flag which is the pride and identity of the country,'' he said.

Noting that the Congress had moved an adjournment motion in both houses of the legislature seeking legal action by booking a criminal case against Eshwarappa and that he should be dismissed from the Ministry, the Congress Legislature Party Leader said, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai did not do both, but defended him.

''Both Eshwarappa and the Chief Minister's conduct is an act of treason,'' he said.

Claiming that BJP National President J P Nadda has in an interview has termed Eshwarappa's statement as wrong, Siddaramaiah said, ''according to me Bommai after seeing it at least should have dismissed him (Eshwarappa). RSS, BJP never respect national flag and constitution, they want to change them.'' He further said, ''There is a flag code of India, also there is also Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, the section 2 of this- states that whoever disrespect the national flag shall be imprisoned for the term extending up to three years, or fine or both. It amounts to sedition also.'' PTI KSU KSU SS SS

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022