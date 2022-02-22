Yogi seeks vote for those who 'save' cows; promises monthly stipend of Rs 900 per cow

Ayodhya, Feb 22 (PTI): Launching a campaign for the fifth phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday asked people to vote for those who ''protect cows and not those who kill them''. He also said that the state was ruled by goons before 2017, but they were put behind the bars after the BJP government assumed power.

Adityanath was campaigning in support of the BJP candidates of the Milkipur reserved Assembly constituency and Bikapur seat in Ayodhya district on Tuesday.

The chief minister promised to enhance the security of cows and other cattle if voted to power again. The farmers who rear cows will get a stipend of Rs 900 per month per cow, he announced, adding that his government will not compromise with the security of cows under any circumstances.

Beginning his speech at RD Inter College, Bikapur, Adityanath took a veiled dig at Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav and said ''Babua'' had not been visiting the temple at Ayodhya. ''We will win all the five seats in Ayodhya, 325 seats in the state and thereby form a strong government,'' he said.

Later, addressing the gathering at Inayatnagar in Milkipur, he said the whole world was looking towards Ayodhya and Ayodhya meant Ram temple. ''By next year, this grand temple will be ready. If Ayodhya is to be established as a grand city, there should be a double engine government of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh,'' he said. Accusing the earlier SP government of favouring a community, the chief minister said electricity in the state used to be supplied on Eid and Muharram, but cut off on Holi and Diwali.

