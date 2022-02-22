Left Menu

Rajasthan CM to present budget for 2022-23 on Wed

For the first time in the history of the state, a separate agriculture budget will be presented, Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot will present the state budget 2022-23 on Wednesday.

It will be the fourth budget of Gehlot's third tenure as the chief minister. Gehlot holds the finance portfolio.

This time, a separate agriculture budget will also be presented for the first time.

“Tomorrow at 11 am, I will present the budget for the year 2022-23 in the assembly. I hope that this budget will live up to the aspirations and expectations of the people of the state. For the first time in the history of the state, a separate agriculture budget will be presented,” Gehlot tweeted in Hindi.

The chief minister finalised the budget at his residence in the presence of senior officers of the finance department including principal secretary finance Akhil Arora.

