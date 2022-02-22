Left Menu

Raj govt, in coordination with Centre, will help students from state return from Ukraine: CM

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 22-02-2022 20:51 IST | Created: 22-02-2022 20:51 IST
Raj govt, in coordination with Centre, will help students from state return from Ukraine: CM
  • Country:
  • India

In view of the situation in Ukraine, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government, in coordination with the Centre and the Ukrainian Embassy, will help students of the state return.

Gehlot tweeted, ''Concerned about Rajasthani students residing in Ukraine in view of the current situation prevailing there.'' He said that students, who want to return, the state government in coordination with the embassy and the government of India will do everything possible to bring them back.

A large number of family members of medical students living in Ukraine had demanded their safe return in view of the conditions there.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; blood cells damaged by COVID cause blood vessel problems

Science News Roundup: Antibodies induced by mRNA shots improve for months; b...

 Global
2
NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

NOAA’s GOES-T satellite launching early next month: All you need to know

 United States
3
Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

Projectile fired from Ukraine destroys Russian FSB border office - FSB

 Russia
4
Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster shots - survey; AstraZeneca boosts oncology credentials with breast cancer trial success and more

Health News Roundup: Majority of Japanese unhappy with progress of booster s...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

African tech solutions to plastic pollution can only flourish if there is consumer buy-in

Another day, another scandal: Big Four auditors need to reign in their subsidiaries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022