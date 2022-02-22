Raj govt, in coordination with Centre, will help students from state return from Ukraine: CM
In view of the situation in Ukraine, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said on Tuesday that the Rajasthan government, in coordination with the Centre and the Ukrainian Embassy, will help students of the state return.
Gehlot tweeted, ''Concerned about Rajasthani students residing in Ukraine in view of the current situation prevailing there.'' He said that students, who want to return, the state government in coordination with the embassy and the government of India will do everything possible to bring them back.
A large number of family members of medical students living in Ukraine had demanded their safe return in view of the conditions there.
